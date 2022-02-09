Marathon Capital Management Invests $341,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $251.99 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

