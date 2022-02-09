Marathon Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,742,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,959,000 after buying an additional 74,342 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CRH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 24.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,229,000 after buying an additional 407,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CRH by 15.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,778,000 after acquiring an additional 118,563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CRH by 24.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,609 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

CRH stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

