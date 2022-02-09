Marathon Capital Management Buys Shares of 842 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $404.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $445.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.46. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $322.37 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

