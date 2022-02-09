Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,272. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $128.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,680.00 and a beta of 1.01. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.