Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Malibu Boats worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.6% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.69. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.