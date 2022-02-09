Maker Price Reaches $2,169.06 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Maker has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $75.87 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can now be purchased for about $2,169.06 or 0.04984107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00041341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00105703 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

