Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Down 2.4% Following Insider Selling

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares traded down 2.4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.38. 3,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,486,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Specifically, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

