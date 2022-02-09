Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Denbury worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Denbury by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,586,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Denbury by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,614 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $899,000. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in Denbury by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 36,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $1,401,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

NYSE DEN opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 3.42.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

