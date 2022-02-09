Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 126,359 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 52.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,359 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,800 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,989,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 968,280 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,893 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.