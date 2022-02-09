Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $2.74 Million in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Plymouth Industrial REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,939 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 449,376 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of PLYM opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $962.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

