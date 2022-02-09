Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

