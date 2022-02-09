Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,893 shares of company stock worth $10,900,066. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

