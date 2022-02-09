Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.42 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $57.33.

