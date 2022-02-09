Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after buying an additional 297,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after buying an additional 76,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 126,427 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.46 million, a PE ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

