Mackay Shields LLC Sells 834 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.16 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.