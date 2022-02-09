Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

