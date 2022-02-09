Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.20, but opened at $39.71. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lyft shares last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 281,433 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,839 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Lyft by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

