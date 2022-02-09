Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Trading 24.3% Higher

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s share price traded up 24.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.63. 11,447,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 2,412,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in Luokung Technology by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 3,980,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Luokung Technology in the third quarter valued at $914,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Luokung Technology in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luokung Technology in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the second quarter worth about $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.