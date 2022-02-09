Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 37.00.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 27.43 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 64.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of 32.24.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 36,150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 101,834 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

