Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

