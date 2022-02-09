Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

