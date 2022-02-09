Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

