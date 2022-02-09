Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 577.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,552 shares of company stock valued at $83,946,626 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

NXST stock opened at $175.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

