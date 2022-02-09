Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.
Shares of ITM opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27.
Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.
