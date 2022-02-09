Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,499 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 62,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,854,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 775,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 42,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

