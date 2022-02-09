Locus Chain Hits Market Cap of $25.62 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $25.62 million and $584,455.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00041752 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00107708 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

