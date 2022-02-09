Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.30 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.15. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

