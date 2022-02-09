LiveOne (LVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LVO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,771. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $99,250. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveOne stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of LiveOne at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

