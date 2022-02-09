LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,922. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

