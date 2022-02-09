Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Up to $298.76

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $298.76, but opened at $314.41. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $310.40, with a volume of 2,770 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.
The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.25 and its 200-day moving average is $318.74.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
