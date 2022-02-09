Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Up to $298.76

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $298.76, but opened at $314.41. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $310.40, with a volume of 2,770 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.25 and its 200-day moving average is $318.74.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.