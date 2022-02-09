LiquidApps Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $1,522.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000833 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00053252 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

