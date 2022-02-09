Lion Point Capital LP Purchases 177,435 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 177,435 shares during the quarter. DURECT makes up about 3.7% of Lion Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lion Point Capital LP owned about 0.07% of DURECT worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DURECT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

DRRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 1,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,680. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

