Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,553,000 after purchasing an additional 277,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $136.56 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.