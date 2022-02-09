Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after buying an additional 61,555 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $10,068,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,974,000 after buying an additional 55,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,837,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after buying an additional 46,339 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.35 and a 200-day moving average of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

