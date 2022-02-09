LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.22.

NASDAQ:TREE traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, reaching $123.55. 119,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,224. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average of $144.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $10,992,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $2,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

