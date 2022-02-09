LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.22.
NASDAQ:TREE traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, reaching $123.55. 119,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,224. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average of $144.05.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
