Lear (NYSE:LEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEA opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.36. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lear stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

