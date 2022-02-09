Lazard Ltd (LAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Lazard has raised its dividend payment by 8.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lazard to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 62.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

