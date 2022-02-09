Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) shares rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.20. Approximately 51,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 43,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76.

Lasertec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSRCY)

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

