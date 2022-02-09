Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) traded down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.39 and last traded at $67.98. 1,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 722,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 35,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

