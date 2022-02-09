Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.42 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $62.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.