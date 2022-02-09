Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $394.80.

A number of research firms have commented on LCSHF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.68) to GBX 781 ($10.56) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

OTCMKTS:LCSHF remained flat at $$7.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.