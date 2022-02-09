Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $576.29 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $501.67 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $663.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.