Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,994 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 1.5% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,690,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 45,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 196,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,530,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.64. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.05 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

