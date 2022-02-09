Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 58,131 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,131 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.50. 560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,786. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

