Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.49. The stock had a trading volume of 91,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $216.20 billion, a PE ratio of 120.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,121 shares of company stock valued at $40,154,785 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.74.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

