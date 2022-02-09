Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 41.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 68,044.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 217,743 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.70. 592,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,144,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

