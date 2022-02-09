Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after acquiring an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after acquiring an additional 132,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.42. The stock had a trading volume of 101,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.