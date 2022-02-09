Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.42. 101,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $237.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

