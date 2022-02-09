Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.35 on Wednesday, reaching $458.17. The stock had a trading volume of 216,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

