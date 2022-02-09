Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. 593,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,590,688. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

